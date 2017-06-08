|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, June 8, 2017
Cosby admitted he was a 'sick man,' mother tells sex-assault trial
NORRISTOWN, United States (AFP) — The mother of the main accuser in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial told the jury on Wednesday that the disgraced US megastar admitted in a telephone conversation 12 years ago that "he was a sick man."In one of America's biggest celebrity trials in years, the....
jamaicaobserver 3:14:00 AM CEST
