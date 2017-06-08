|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, June 8, 2017
|
|
EU could give police direct access to cloud data in wake of terror attacks
|
The European Union is seeking to make it easier for police and law enforcement agencies to retrieve electronic evidence from US tech firms, including directly from cloud storage. In the wake of terrorists attacks across Europe, the European Commission is proposing new legislation to speed up the....
guardian 2:32:00 PM CEST
|
|
|