Thursday, June 8, 2017
Rapid Action Force deployed in violence-hit Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh
Contingents of Rapid Action Force (RAF) were today deployed in Madhya Pradesh’s violence- hit Mandsaur district where the situation remained tense. Two companies of RAF, comprising around 100 men each, have moved into Pipliamandi in Mandsaur, the site of Tuesday’s shooting of five farmers, police said.
financialexpress 8:25:00 AM CEST
