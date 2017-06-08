|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, June 8, 2017
Biggest football event in the history organised
KARACHI: In a ceremony organised by Leisure Leagues, Lieutenant General (r) Javed Zia, former commander Southern Command and former Pakistani ambassador, said, "I am very delighted to say that World Group, Trunkwala family has organised the biggest football event in the history of the country, where....
dailytimesPK 11:14:00 PM CEST
