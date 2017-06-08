|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, June 8, 2017
An opportunity for Indian coaches, players to improve: Arup Basak
The countdown of table tennis joining the frenzy of franchise-based league in India has already begun, with the Ultimate Ping Pong set to commence from July 13. On the eve of the player draft, Arup Basak, the most high-profile of the six Indian coaches involved in the league, was excited to be a....
Hindu 3:25:00 PM CEST
