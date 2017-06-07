NAY PYI TAW, June 7 (Xinhua) -- An investment forum is underway in Myanmar's Nay Pyi taw to seek ways to attract increased foreign investment into the country for the development of its economy and trade. The two-day Myanmar Investment Forum-2017, which began on Tuesday, is hosted by the Myanmar Investors Development Association (MIDA). xinhuanet_en 6:01:00 AM CEST