Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Myanmar investment forum to seek increased foreign investment

NAY PYI TAW, June 7 (Xinhua) -- An investment forum is underway in Myanmar's Nay Pyi taw to seek ways to attract increased foreign investment into the country for the development of its economy and trade. The two-day Myanmar Investment Forum-2017, which began on Tuesday, is hosted by the Myanmar Investors Development Association (MIDA).

xinhuanet_en 6:01:00 AM CEST

Debris of Myanmar plane carrying 116 found in sea

ChinaPost 3:41:00 PM CEST

Myanmar Military Plane Carrying 104 Goes Missing

nytimes 2:14:00 PM CEST

Myanmar military transport plane with 104 aboard goes missing

theglobeandmail 1:58:00 PM CEST

