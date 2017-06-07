|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
The Guardian view on the Brexit election: look ahead now | Editorial
O n 18 April Theresa May called a snap general election because she was confident it would strengthen her hand in the Brexit negotiations. As voters head to the polls, it is no small irony that Brexit has factored so little in the campaign. It is difficult to escape the impression of a country....
guardian 9:33:00 PM CEST
