Tory son/Labour dad: life in a politically divided family W e are living in a politically divided United Kingdom and – on a microcosmic, more intimate and perhaps disagreeable scale – in increasingly divided families. The most recent YouGov poll shows Labour support among 18- to 24-year-olds to be at 71%, while 62% of those aged 65-plus intend to vote Conservative. guardian 8:01:00 PM CEST Views from Fukuoka: Who would you vote for in the U.K. election and how might recent terrorist attacks affect the result? japantimes 12:37:00 PM CEST