Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Noble Group's lenders in talks on $2 billion credit line - FT
(Reuters) – Noble Group’s main banks are in talks to decide whether to give the commodity trader an extension on its credit line or force it into a restructuring or liquidation, the Financial Times newspaper said on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the discussions. Banks including HSBC HSBA .
euronews-en 4:54:00 AM CEST
