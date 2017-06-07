|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
|
|
12 killed, 42 wounded in Daesh-claimed attacks on Iran parliament, Khomeini shrine
|
TEHRAN, IRAN—Daesh claimed responsibility Wednesday for a stunning pair of attacks on Iran’s parliament and the mausoleum of its modern founder, the first such attack claimed by the Sunni extremist group in the Shiite-ruled nation. The lethal assaults, which killed at least 12 people and shocked the....
TorontoStar 5:30:00 PM CEST
|
|
|