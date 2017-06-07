Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

12 killed, 42 wounded in Daesh-claimed attacks on Iran parliament, Khomeini shrine

TEHRAN, IRAN—Daesh claimed responsibility Wednesday for a stunning pair of attacks on Iran’s parliament and the mausoleum of its modern founder, the first such attack claimed by the Sunni extremist group in the Shiite-ruled nation. The lethal assaults, which killed at least 12 people and shocked the....

TorontoStar 5:30:00 PM CEST

Sushma Swaraj speaks to Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif, condemns attacks

financialexpress 5:34:00 PM CEST

Iran's Parliament Speaker Calls Attack 'Minor Issue'

rferl 5:09:00 PM CEST

Iran Guards Claim U.S., Saudi 'Involved' in Tehran Attacks, Vow 'Revenge'

naharnet-en 5:56:00 PM CEST

Iran Parliament and shrine attack live updates: Two attackers, one security guard killed in firing

expressindia 11:49:00 AM CEST

Twin attacks in Iran: What we know so far

timesofindia 10:46:00 AM CEST

How the Iran Terror Attacks Unfolded at Two Sites

nytimes 7:51:00 PM CEST

Live updates: Attacks on Iran parliament, Khomeini tomb; 2 dead

timesofindia 10:01:00 AM CEST

Iran Guards claim US, Saudi 'involved' in Tehran attacks

thedailystarBD 6:20:00 PM CEST

Rouhani says Tehran attacks will make Iran more united

ynetnews 7:41:00 PM CEST

Terror in Tehran: Gunman storm Iranian Parliament and suicide bombing at mausoleum 'leave multiple dead'

onlinenigeria 12:58:00 PM CEST

One of Iranian Parliament Attackers Blows Himself Up Inside the Building

tabnak 11:04:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Iran, Islamic Republic Of (12)

Flag
United States (5)

Flag
Saudi Arabia (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Tehran(IR)

Washington(US)

Ar Riyad(SA)

Help about this topicRelated People

Ruhollah Khomeini (16)

Javad Zarif (2)

Hassan Rohani (2)

Sushma Swaraj (2)

Donald Trump (2)

Ali Larijani (1)

Iran Parliament (3)

Associated Press (2)

Mohammad Hossein Nejat (1)

Elyas Hazrati (1)

Ebrahim Raisi (1)

Ali Jafarzadeh Imenabadi (1)

Saurabh Kumar (1)

Mohammad Hossein Zolfaghari (1)

Mizan Online (1)

Ebrahim Ghanimi (1)

Rahmani Fazli (1)

Intelligence Ministry (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Islamic State (6)

Fars News Agency (3)

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (3)

News Agency (2)

Iranian Students' News Agency (2)

Islamic Republic (2)

Majlis of Iran (1)

Interior Ministry (1)

Intelligence Service (1)

Asharq Al-Awsat (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Conflict

TerroristAttack

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.