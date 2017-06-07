|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Rajnath asks M.P. govt. to crack down on instigators
Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take “strict action” against those “spreading unrest” in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, even as the State government insisted that the five persons killed on Tuesday during the farmers’ agitation did not die in police firing.
