Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Rajnath asks M.P. govt. to crack down on instigators

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take “strict action” against those “spreading unrest” in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, even as the State government insisted that the five persons killed on Tuesday during the farmers’ agitation did not die in police firing.

Madhya Pradesh farmers’ protest: Police firing puts BJP on the back foot, Congress gains

Five farmers shot dead in Madhya Pradesh as protests mount – reports

Flag
India (18)

Mumbai(IN)

Ujjain(IN)

Dewas(IN)

Shivraj Singh Chauhan (2)

Rajnath Singh (1)

Narendra Modi (1)

Madhya Pradesh (2)

Bhupendra Singh (2)

Devendra Fadnavis (1)

Ashok Prasad (1)

Anil Yadav (1)

Kailash Sarang (1)

Rajneesh Agarwal (1)

Bhupendra Gupta (1)

Nandkumar Singh Chauhan (1)

Janata Party (1)

The Hindu (1)

Bharatiya Janata Party (1)

