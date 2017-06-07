|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Trump to nominate Christopher Wray as new FBI director
President Donald Trump said today that he will nominate Christopher Wray to be the new director of the FBI. In a tweet announcing the move, Trump described Wray as a "man of impeccable credentials." The White House later released the letter that the president wrote directly to Comey, which said his....
ABCnews 2:22:00 PM CEST
