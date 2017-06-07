Main Menu

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Trump to nominate Christopher Wray as new FBI director

President Donald Trump said today that he will nominate Christopher Wray to be the new director of the FBI. In a tweet announcing the move, Trump described Wray as a "man of impeccable credentials." The White House later released the letter that the president wrote directly to Comey, which said his....

ABCnews 2:22:00 PM CEST

Trump picks former Justice Department official to replace Comey at FBI

channelnewsasia 9:13:00 PM CEST

Trump to nominate Christopher Wray as FBI director

cyprus-mail 2:26:00 PM CEST

