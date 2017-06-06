Main Menu

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Nigeria's coach predicts tough match against South Africa

LAGOS, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Nigeria's Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has said Saturday's qualifying match against Bafana Bafana of South Africa will be a difficult game for the team. Rohr said this on Tuesday in Uyo while speaking with newsmen after the Super Eagles' first training session at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Eagles off to Uyo, cancel Abuja camp

