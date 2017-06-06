LAGOS, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Nigeria's Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has said Saturday's qualifying match against Bafana Bafana of South Africa will be a difficult game for the team. Rohr said this on Tuesday in Uyo while speaking with newsmen after the Super Eagles' first training session at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium. xinhuanet_en 7:59:00 PM CEST