Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Youssef Zaghba, 3rd London attacker, named, British police say

In this Saturday, June 3, 2017, image made from a video, people run from the scene an attack in London. Chaos broke out for several minutes during Saturday night’s attack in the heart of the city, with people scattering in ... LONDON (AP) British police have named the third London Bridge attacker....

washtimes 1:55:00 PM CEST

TOP TRUMPS President Trump will visit the UK despite a petition, demo and anger from left wingers

thesun 11:00:00 AM CEST

Trump pushes Muslim ban anew

manilatimes 6:23:00 PM CEST

Sadiq Khan, London mayor, says U.K. should cancel Donald Trump's visit

washtimes 2:58:00 PM CEST

Defiance, Fear Loom Large as London District Becomes Focus of UK Terror Probe

voanews 7:21:00 PM CEST

‘Not in my name’: London mayor says terrorists do not speak for Muslims

tribune 7:10:00 AM CEST

Terror victim ran towards danger to help others

skynews 7:22:00 PM CEST

Family: Australian nurse in London attack died trying to aid attack victims

ynetnews 11:13:00 PM CEST

London terror attack: the victims

expatica 3:33:00 PM CEST

London Bridge killer was reported after Eid scuffle

dailymail 10:26:00 PM CEST

Khuram Butt: An extremist with a friendly family image

expatica 1:24:00 AM CEST

'The Jihadi Next Door' Khurram Butt and his journey from Pakistan to London

economictimes 4:48:00 PM CEST

Third London attacker named as anger grows over security flaws

channelnewsasia 5:32:00 PM CEST

Third London Attacker Named as Anger Grows over Security Flaws

naharnet-en 7:33:00 PM CEST

UK police reveal names of London attackers, say one investigated before

business-times 2:37:00 AM CEST

10 Things to Know for Today

AP 12:14:00 PM CEST

Police name two out of three London terror attackers

cyprusweekly 5:34:00 AM CEST

Police name two London attackers as Khuram Butt and Rachid Redouane

expatica 1:24:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United Kingdom (10)

Flag
United States (7)

Help about this topicPlaces

Cambridge(GB)

Brighton(GB)

Oxford(GB)

Westminster(US)

New York City(US)

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Sadiq Khan (11)

Donald Trump (10)

Anjem Choudary (5)

Lee Rigby (5)

Theresa May (4)

Jeremy Corbyn (3)

Boris Johnson (2)

Cressida Dick (2)

Ben Rhodes (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Jean-Yves Le Drian (1)

Mohammed Sidique Khan (1)

Alan Duncan (1)

Bill de Blasio (1)

Rachid Redouane (10)

Next Door (8)

Youssef Zaghba (5)

Khuram Shazad Butt (4)

Rachid Elkhdar (4)

Christine Archibald (4)

Kirsty Boden (3)

Salman Abedi (3)

Mohammed Shafiq (3)

James McMullan (3)

Melissa McMullan (2)

Eileen Sills (2)

Khuram Butt (2)

Jabir Bin Zayd (2)

Mark Rowley (2)

Michael Mimbo (2)

Cassie Ferguson Rowe (1)

Opposition Labor (1)

London Sikh Gurdwara (1)

London Underground (1)

Tyler Ferguson (1)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders (1)

Mohammed Zaki (1)

Borough Market (1)

Abu Rahin Aziz (1)

New York (1)

Claude Renoult (1)

Matthew Chamberlain (1)

Ikenna Chigbo (1)

Siddhartha Dhar (1)

Giuseppe Amato (1)

Amanda Pritchard (1)

Giuseppe Frisenda (1)

Raffaello Pantucci (1)

Andrew Morrison (1)

Canada Water (1)

Abu Rumaysah (1)

Candice Hedge (1)

Ignacio Echeverria (1)

Mukhlesur Chowdhury (1)

Georgina Lewis (1)

Oliver Dowling (1)

Owen Jones (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

London Bridge (25)

MI5 (18)

Metropolitan Police (9)

Sky News (7)

Islamic State (7)

Daily Telegraph (2)

Al-Muhajiroun (2)

YouTube (2)

The Sun (2)

Irish Republican Army (2)

The Times (2)

European Union (2)

Daily Mirror (2)

White House (1)

Sinn Fein (1)

Hezbollah (1)

Labour Party (1)

Muslim Council (1)

Hamas (1)

Transport Police (1)

Daily Express (1)

Scotland Yard (1)

NATO (1)

Downing Street (1)

Facebook (1)

Royal United Services Institute (1)

The Guardian (1)

National Health Service (1)

Conservative Party (1)

