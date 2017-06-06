|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|
|
|
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
|
|
Youssef Zaghba, 3rd London attacker, named, British police say
|
In this Saturday, June 3, 2017, image made from a video, people run from the scene an attack in London. Chaos broke out for several minutes during Saturday night’s attack in the heart of the city, with people scattering in ... LONDON (AP) British police have named the third London Bridge attacker....
washtimes 1:55:00 PM CEST
|
|
|