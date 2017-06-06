Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

US number two diplomat in China resigns over Trump's climate decision

The number two diplomat at the US Embassy in Beijing resigned today, telling staff his conscience would not permit him to formally notify the Chinese that the United States is withdrawing from the Paris climate accord. David Rank, a career foreign service officer of 27 years, had been acting....

nzherald 1:42:00 AM CEST

China US treasury-buying rumor sends yields plummeting

asiatimes 2:44:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (15)

Flag
China (12)

Flag
Afghanistan (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Paris(US)

Peking(CN)

Kabul(AF)

Help about this topicRelated People

Sadiq Khan (1)

Donald Trump (1)

David Rank (2)

Lewis Lukens (1)

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad (1)

Related Content (1)

Jonathan Fritz (1)

John Pomfret (1)

Dan Feldman (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

United States Embassy (5)

State Department (4)

London Bridge (1)

Foreign Service (1)

People's Daily (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

TerroristAttack

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.