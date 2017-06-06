|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
US number two diplomat in China resigns over Trump's climate decision
The number two diplomat at the US Embassy in Beijing resigned today, telling staff his conscience would not permit him to formally notify the Chinese that the United States is withdrawing from the Paris climate accord. David Rank, a career foreign service officer of 27 years, had been acting....
nzherald 1:42:00 AM CEST
