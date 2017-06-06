|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Police: 5 dangerous inmates escape from Puerto Rico prison
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) " Authorities in Puerto Rico are searching for five inmates who escaped from a high-security prison in the U.S. territory's south coast. Police said Monday that four of the inmates had been found guilty of murder and were serving life in prison sentences. A fifth had been found guilty of kidnapping and weapons violations.
nzherald 12:34:00 PM CEST
