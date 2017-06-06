Main Menu

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

US considers withdrawing from UN Human Rights Council

She called on the Council to address serious human rights violations in Venezuela and for President Maduro's government to give up its seat in the 47-member UN body unless it gets its 'house in order'. It came as the UN's top human rights official Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein called on Israel to pull out of Palestinian territories captured in 1967.

dailymail 1:56:00 PM CEST

Haley: U.S. Reviewing Participation In UN Human Rights Council

rferl 2:30:00 PM CEST

UN rights council no place for abusive regimes: US envoy Nikki Haley

financialexpress 8:57:00 PM CEST

US Might Quit UN Rights Body if No Reforms

voanews 10:08:00 PM CEST

Palestinian shot dead in Kafr Qasim clash

aljazeera-en 7:13:00 PM CEST

IDF arrests four Palestinians overnight in West Bank

jpost 8:35:00 AM CEST

Israeli fire kills Palestinian near Gaza border: hospital, residents

reuters 8:40:00 PM CEST

Netanyahu: Israel to keep security control over West Bank

nzherald 4:34:00 PM CEST

