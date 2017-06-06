|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
US considers withdrawing from UN Human Rights Council
She called on the Council to address serious human rights violations in Venezuela and for President Maduro's government to give up its seat in the 47-member UN body unless it gets its 'house in order'. It came as the UN's top human rights official Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein called on Israel to pull out of Palestinian territories captured in 1967.
dailymail 1:56:00 PM CEST
