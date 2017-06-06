|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
US government contractor arrested after NSA leak report
Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ms Winner's arrest is the latest possible leak involving an NSA contractor. A US government contractor has been arrested on suspicion of leaking top-secret information to a news outlet. Reality Leigh Winner, 25, allegedly removed classified material from a government facility in the US state of Georgia.
bbc 3:04:00 AM CEST
