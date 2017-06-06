|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
|
|
Disgruntled former employee kills 5 at Florida workplace
|
Five people were shot and killed by a "disgruntled" former employee at a workplace near Orlando, Florida, this morning, three years after the suspect was involved in another workplace violence incident there, authorities said. The suspect shot and killed himself after shooting his former co-workers....
ABCnews 10:06:00 PM CEST
|
|
|
|