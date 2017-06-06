Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Disgruntled former employee kills 5 at Florida workplace

Five people were shot and killed by a "disgruntled" former employee at a workplace near Orlando, Florida, this morning, three years after the suspect was involved in another workplace violence incident there, authorities said. The suspect shot and killed himself after shooting his former co-workers....

ABCnews 10:06:00 PM CEST

Orlando Shooting Victim Leaves Behind Teen Children Whose Mom Died 6 Years Ago

news-yahoo 5:38:00 PM CEST

Nation Fired worker kills 5, himself in Orlando rampage

usaToday 5:17:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Rick Scott (3)

Lucho Gonzalez (1)

Kevin Johnson (1)

John Robert Neumann (4)

Kevin Clark (3)

Shelley Adams (2)

Robert Snyder (2)

Brenda Montanez-Crespo (2)

Kevin Lawson (2)

Jeffrey Roberts (2)

Chris Clark (1)

Chris Schilling (1)

Sheila McIntyre (1)

Jerry Demings (1)

Lilian Crouch (1)

Orange County (1)

Esperanza Shoe Repair (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

ABC News (1)

FBI (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.