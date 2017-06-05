Main Menu

Monday, June 5, 2017

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE sever ties to Qatar over "terrorism"

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar today, accusing it of supporting terrorism, opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world. Qatar said it regretted a coordinated decision by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the....

timesofmalta 9:08:00 AM CEST

Israeli MK Oren: Arab states' rift with Qatar draws 'new line' in Mideast

jpost 12:32:00 PM CEST

Libya cuts diplomatic ties with Qatar

xinhuanet_en 11:01:00 AM CEST

1:00 Barcelona- Qatar Airways Ties to be Severed June 30

plenglish 7:26:00 PM CEST

Rex Tillerson says break with Qatar by Saudi Arabia, others won’t affect counter-terrorism

financialexpress 8:26:00 AM CEST

Qatar cut-off by Gulf neighbours: What does it mean for India?

Hindu 12:10:00 PM CEST

Iran urges 'dialogue' between Qatar and Gulf neighbours

thetimes-za 3:23:00 PM CEST

Severing ties with Qatar no solution for regional crisis: senior Iranian official

dailytimesPK 11:56:00 AM CEST

Pakistan has no plans to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar: FO

tribune 9:30:00 AM CEST

Iran calls on Saudi, Qatar to settle disputes politically

tehrantimes 4:02:00 PM CEST

Panicked Qatar shoppers stock up as Gulf rift bites

GulfDailyNews 8:56:00 PM CEST

Qatar Airways suspends all flights to Saudi Arabia

thepeninsulaqatar 11:40:00 AM CEST

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE cut ties with Qatar for ‘supporting terrorism’

peopledaily 7:26:00 AM CEST

Why Qatar has earned the ire of Gulf Arab nations: An explainer

HindustanTimes 8:24:00 AM CEST

Egypt accuses Qatar of "supporting terrorist organizations"

xinhuanet_en 6:27:00 AM CEST

United States (7)

Israel (4)

Bahrain (3)

Saudi Arabia (3)

United Arab Emirates (3)

Spain (3)

Al Bah¸rayn(BH)

Al Imārāt al ‘Arabīyah al Muttah¸idah(AE)

Barcelona(ES)

Donald Trump (3)

Hassan Rohani (2)

Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (2)

Nur Khan (1)

Khaled Mashal (1)

Narendra Modi (1)

Mohammed Morsi (1)

Nawaz Sharif (1)

Michael Oren (1)

Saudi Arabia (15)

Foreign Ministry (3)

West Asia (2)

Hamid Aboutalebi (1)

Abu Dhabi (1)

Doha Time (1)

Bahram Ghasemi (1)

Nafees Zakaria (1)

Qatar Ministry (1)

Rex Tillerson (1)

Shiite Iran (1)

Kristian Ulrichsen (1)

Air Travel (1)

Muslim Brotherhood (9)

Qatar Airways (5)

Islamic State (4)

Al-Jazira (3)

Islamic Republic (3)

Al Qaeda (2)

United Nations (1)

Prensa Latina (1)

Commerce Ministry (1)

Paris Saint-Germain (1)

Etihad Airways (1)

Al-Nusra Front (1)

Hamas (1)

FIFA (1)

World Cup (1)

Qatar Sports Investment (1)

Foreign Office (1)

Carrefour (1)

Gulf Cooperation Council (1)

