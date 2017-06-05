|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, June 5, 2017
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE sever ties to Qatar over "terrorism"
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar today, accusing it of supporting terrorism, opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world. Qatar said it regretted a coordinated decision by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the....
timesofmalta 9:08:00 AM CEST
