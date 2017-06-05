Main Menu

Monday, June 5, 2017

CBI raids NDTV founder Prannoy Roy's home

Dehradun: Caretakers at NDTV co-founder Prannoy Roy's house say 6-7 people from CBI came in the morning and searche... https://t.co/A8EQnrCZ0s ANI (@ANI_news) 1496643034000 In a statement, NDTV said: "This morning, the CBI stepped up the concerted harassment of NDTV and its promoters based on the same old endless false accusations.

timesofindia 9:32:00 AM CEST

CBI raids Prannoy Roy's properties in 4 locations, 'witch-hunt' says NDTV

rediff 8:44:00 AM CEST

