Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, June 5, 2017

Left out

Today’s report that St. Maarten’s unemployment rate was down to 6.2 per cent during the first quarter of the year is obviously most welcome. In 2013 the figure stood at 9.2 per cent, although it must be pointed out that back then the same Labour Force Survey was done during the low season. Based on the Population Census the rate had still been 11.

thedailyherald 8:54:00 AM CEST

US dollar dented by jobs miss, London attacks hurt pound, Asian stocks subdued

straitstimesSG 3:16:00 AM CEST

The close: TSX ends lower as financials, resources drag

theglobeandmail 10:36:00 PM CEST

Company profits rise 6 per cent in March quarter

smh 7:01:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (9)

Flag
United Kingdom (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

New York City(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Theresa May (2)

Donald Trump (1)

Olivier Jakob (1)

Orion Mine Stocks (1)

Labour Force Survey (1)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (1)

Bruno Braizinha (1)

Viraj Patel (1)

James Woods (1)

Bill Northey (1)

Saudi Arabia (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

The Thomson Corporation (8)

London Bridge (2)

European Central Bank (2)

Wall Street (2)

Federal Reserve System (2)

Bank Wealth Management (1)

European Union (1)

Dow Jones (1)

Toronto Stock Exchange (1)

Nasdaq (1)

Société Générale (1)

The Australian (1)

Pharmaceuticals Inc (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.