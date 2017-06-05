Main Menu

Monday, June 5, 2017

Trump to lay out plan to privatize air traffic control system

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Monday will outline a plan to privatize the U.S. air traffic control system, urging the U.S. Congress to separate it from the Federal Aviation Administration. Trump's Rose Garden announcement on air traffic control is part of a week-long push to publicize his....

reuters

Trump proposes privatizing US air traffic control

afp-english

Trump proposes privatising US air traffic control

channelnewsasia

Trump to push for rebuilding roads and bridges

nzherald

