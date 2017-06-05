|News ClusterEnglish

Monday, June 5, 2017
Trump to lay out plan to privatize air traffic control system
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Monday will outline a plan to privatize the U.S. air traffic control system, urging the U.S. Congress to separate it from the Federal Aviation Administration. Trump's Rose Garden announcement on air traffic control is part of a week-long push to publicize his....
reuters 5:54:00 PM CEST
