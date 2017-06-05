|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, June 5, 2017
Gardaí meet over Irish ID card ‘found on London attacker’
Senior security and intelligence officers of An Garda Síochána are holding a special meeting at Garda Headquarters in Dublin on Monday to discuss security issues arising from the London attacks. The meeting, organised by Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan, comes amid reports that an Irish identity....
irishtimes 1:09:00 PM CEST
