Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, June 5, 2017

Trump rips federal courts over 'watered down' travel ban

Last week, the Justice Department formally asked the Supreme Court to let a ban on visitors from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from around the world to be put in place. The high court also is being asked to uphold the constitutionality of the Trump travel policy, which lower courts have blocked because it shows anti-Muslim prejudice.

dailymail 3:44:00 PM CEST

Outrage as Trump targets London mayor after attacks

afp-english 5:47:00 AM CEST

Trump calls London mayor's words 'pathetic excuse'

usaToday 5:00:00 PM CEST

Twitter users defend London mayor against Donald Trump taunts

guardian 8:30:00 PM CEST

Trump's head of social media attacks London's Mayor

dailymail 11:26:00 AM CEST

The Latest: Trump uses Twitter to go after London mayor

AP 4:27:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (10)

Flag
United Kingdom (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Paris(US)

New York City(US)

Manchester(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (6)

Sadiq Khan (5)

Theresa May (2)

Abraham Lincoln (2)

Al Gore (1)

George W. Bush (1)

Mark Warner (1)

Cecillia Wang (1)

United States (1)

Damon Wilson (1)

David Lammy (1)

Donald J. Trump (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Supreme Court (4)

Justice Department (4)

London Bridge (1)

American Civil Liberties Union (1)

New York Times (1)

Labour Party (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Migration

Security

TerroristAttack

Conflict

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.