Britain's Andy Murray produced a clinical performance to see off Russian Karen Khachanov and reach a seventh French Open quarter-final. The world number one came through 6-3 6-4 6-4 to claim his 650th Tour-level victory in two hours and four minutes. The Scot, 30, goes on to face Japan's Kei Nishikori, the eighth seed, in the last eight. bbc 4:58:00 PM CEST