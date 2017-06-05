|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, June 5, 2017
French Open 2017: Andy Murray into last eight with win over Karen Khachanov
Britain's Andy Murray produced a clinical performance to see off Russian Karen Khachanov and reach a seventh French Open quarter-final. The world number one came through 6-3 6-4 6-4 to claim his 650th Tour-level victory in two hours and four minutes. The Scot, 30, goes on to face Japan's Kei Nishikori, the eighth seed, in the last eight.
bbc 4:58:00 PM CEST
