Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, June 5, 2017

French Open 2017: Andy Murray into last eight with win over Karen Khachanov

Britain's Andy Murray produced a clinical performance to see off Russian Karen Khachanov and reach a seventh French Open quarter-final. The world number one came through 6-3 6-4 6-4 to claim his 650th Tour-level victory in two hours and four minutes. The Scot, 30, goes on to face Japan's Kei Nishikori, the eighth seed, in the last eight.

bbc 4:58:00 PM CEST

Murray’s tribute to terror victims after easing into last eight

thetimes 6:18:00 PM CEST

Andy Murray cruises into French Open quarter-finals with straight-sets win over Karen Khachanov

themirror 3:00:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Russian Federation (10)

Flag
United Kingdom (9)

Flag
France (9)

Help about this topicPlaces

London(GB)

Manchester(GB)

Paris(FR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Juan Martín del Potro (2)

Andy Murray (2)

Kei Nishikori (2)

Goran Ivanisevic (1)

Marin Cilic (1)

Fred Perry (1)

Philippe Chatrier (1)

Fernando Verdasco (1)

Tomas Berdych (1)

Karen Khachanov (3)

And Murray (1)

Read More Khachanov (1)

Teddy Riner (1)

Stan Wawrinka (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Roland-Garros (7)

Grand Slam (3)

Getty Images (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.