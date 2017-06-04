MACON, Georgia (AP) " The Latest on the funeral of Gregg Allman (all times local): 2 p.m. Thousands of fans are lining the streets of Macon, Georgia, on Saturday for the funeral of music legend Gregg Allman. The Southern rocker is being laid to rest near the grave of his brother Duane, in the same.... nzherald 8:34:00 PM CEST