Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, June 4, 2017

Philippine casino attacker a gambling addict, not terrorist: police

Manila (AFP) - An armed man who killed 37 people when he set fire to a casino in the Philippine capital was a father-of-three from Manila motivated by heavy gambling debts and not terrorism, authorities said Sunday. The identification of the attacker as Jessie Javier Carlos, a Catholic, proves that....

news-yahoo 7:20:00 PM CEST

Axed DoF employee linked to Resorts World attack

bworldcom 6:30:00 PM CEST

Gambling debt was motive behind Philippines casino attack, not terrorism, police say

CBC 6:42:00 AM CEST

Attack in Manila: Terrorism or Robbery?

nytimes 12:57:00 AM CEST

Police identify lone gunman behind Philippine casino attack

reuters 6:53:00 AM CEST

Police identify lone gunman behind Philippine casino attack

jpost 7:07:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Philippines (17)

Flag
United States (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Oscar Albayalde (6)

Jessie Javier Carlos (4)

Jesse Carlos (2)

Teodora Carlos (2)

Karen Lema (1)

Kim Coghill (1)

Metro Manila (1)

Rodrigo Duterte (1)

Associated Press (1)

Donald J. Trump (1)

New Gambling (1)

Fernando Carlos (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Islamic State (4)

The Thomson Corporation (3)

Help about this topicAlerts

TerroristAttack

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.