|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, June 4, 2017
|
|
Philippine casino attacker a gambling addict, not terrorist: police
|
Manila (AFP) - An armed man who killed 37 people when he set fire to a casino in the Philippine capital was a father-of-three from Manila motivated by heavy gambling debts and not terrorism, authorities said Sunday. The identification of the attacker as Jessie Javier Carlos, a Catholic, proves that....
news-yahoo 7:20:00 PM CEST
|
|
|