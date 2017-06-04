Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, June 4, 2017

Trump Skips Rally For Golf Course

Donald Trump went to his golf course in Virginia instead of joining the ‘Pittsburgh not Paris’ rally held across from the White House. President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement on Thursday prompted the administration to plan the “Pittsburgh not Paris” rally at the last minute across from the White House.

news-yahoo 11:22:00 PM CEST

Paris didn't hold India, China accountable on CO2 emissions, so withdrew: White House

expressindia 7:56:00 AM CEST

US &amp;apos;is no longer leader of the free world&amp;apos; after withdrawing from Paris Agreement, says Fareed Zakaria

news-yahoo 5:47:00 AM CEST

India, France show common front on climate change fight

news-yahoo 11:46:00 AM CEST

New York City mayor affirms city&amp;apos;s plan to carry out Paris climate agreement commitments

news-yahoo 7:14:00 AM CEST

Trump's unilateral decision startles the world

irna 5:02:00 AM CEST

Trump saw Paris climate pact as economic straitjacket

afp-english 4:57:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
China (4)

Flag
United States (4)

Flag
India (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (7)

Theresa May (2)

Emmanuel Macron (2)

Barack Obama (2)

Antonio Tajani (1)

Jeremy Corbyn (1)

Bernie Sanders (1)

Fareed Zakaria (1)

Stephane Dujarric (1)

Marine Le Pen (1)

Izabella Teixeira (1)

Li Keqiang (1)

Steffen Seibert (1)

Narendra Modi (1)

Fumio Kishida (1)

Enrique Peña Nieto (1)

Miguel Arias Cañete (1)

Angela Merkel (1)

Paolo Gentiloni (1)

York City (2)

San Diego (1)

New York State (1)

Scott Pruitt (1)

Josh Frydenberg (1)

San Antonio (1)

Justin Trudeau (1)

Paris Climate Agreement (1)

Pittsburgh Not Paris (1)

Bill Peduto (1)

Andrea Chalupa (1)

Elaine Ganley (1)

New Zealand (1)

Related Articles (1)

Sylvie Corbet (1)

New York (1)

Shri Modi (1)

Koichi Yamamoto (1)

Paula Bennett (1)

Andrew Carnegie (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Paris Agreement (11)

White House (9)

Paris Accord (1)

Palais de l'Élysée (1)

NATO (1)

First World War (1)

Environmental Protection Agency (1)

European Commission (1)

The Australian (1)

ABC News (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.