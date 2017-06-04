|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, June 4, 2017
Trump Skips Rally For Golf Course
Donald Trump went to his golf course in Virginia instead of joining the ‘Pittsburgh not Paris’ rally held across from the White House. President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement on Thursday prompted the administration to plan the “Pittsburgh not Paris” rally at the last minute across from the White House.
news-yahoo 11:22:00 PM CEST
