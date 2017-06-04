|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, June 4, 2017
|
|
Boxing: Adonis Stevenson annihilates Andrzej Fonfara after 11-month break
|
Adonis Stevenson entered the room, somewhat symbolically, with a crown atop his head after putting in a good three minutes and 28 seconds of work on this night. For the eighth time since June 2013, he had sufficient cause to believe he was the king of the light-heavyweight division.
montrealgazette 10:19:00 PM CEST
|
|
|