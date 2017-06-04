|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, June 4, 2017
|
|
Senior Labour figures fear party's Jewish vote may have collapsed
|
After a year of torrid headlines and the suspension of Ken Livingstone over allegedly antisemitic remarks , senior Labour figures fear that the traditionally strong Jewish vote for the party may have collapsed. Mike Katz, the Labour candidate in the north London constituency of Hendon and....
guardian 12:12:00 AM CEST
|
|
|