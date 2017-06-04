|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, June 4, 2017
All eyes on Cosby accuser as sexual assault trial begins
While dozens of women have leveled sexual assault allegations at comedian Bill Cosby, destroying his reputation as “America’s dad,” the question of whether he will be imprisoned will hang on the words of a single woman when his trial starts this week. The outcome, taken together with the treatment....
cyprus-mail 12:21:00 PM CEST
