Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, June 4, 2017

All eyes on Cosby accuser as sexual assault trial begins

While dozens of women have leveled sexual assault allegations at comedian Bill Cosby, destroying his reputation as “America’s dad,” the question of whether he will be imprisoned will hang on the words of a single woman when his trial starts this week. The outcome, taken together with the treatment....

cyprus-mail 12:21:00 PM CEST

Bill Cosby’s sex assault trial set to begin on Monday

theglobeandmail 10:08:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (12)

Help about this topicPlaces

Pittsburgh(US)

Philadelphia(US)

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Bill Cosby (3)

Orenthal James Simpson (1)

Montgomery County (5)

Andrea Constand (3)

Steven T. O’Neill (2)

Jennifer Long (1)

Barry Coburn (1)

Law School (1)

Angela C. Agrusa (1)

Brian J. McMonagle (1)

Cosby Show (1)

David Rudovsky (1)

Dennis McAndrews (1)

Beasley School (1)

Kevin R. Steele (1)

Aviva Orenstein (1)

Camille Cosby (1)

Barbara Ashcroft (1)

David Harris (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Temple University (3)

Indiana University (1)

County Courthouse (1)

University of Pennsylvania (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.