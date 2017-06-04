Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, June 4, 2017

US, ASEAN ready to help Philippines tackle Marawi threat: Ng Eng Hen

Soldiers on board military trucks ride along the main street as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco. SINGAPORE: The United States and ASEAN members stand ready to....

channelnewsasia 2:27:00 PM CEST

Jun 04, 2017 4:57AM EDTpublished: Jun 04, 2017 4:57AM EDT

theglobeandmail 11:38:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Philippines (13)

Flag
Indonesia (7)

Flag
Malaysia (6)

Flag
United States (5)

Flag
China (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Mindanao(PH)

South China Sea

Help about this topicRelated People

Singapore Defence (1)

Ryamizard Ryacudu (1)

Ricardo David (1)

Jim Mattis (1)

Middle East (1)

Marawi City (1)

United States (1)

North Korea (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (6)

Islamic State (2)

Help about this topicAlerts

TerroristAttack

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.