Sunday, June 4, 2017
Lions welcomed in New Zealand, thoughts with London victims
WELLINGTON: The British and Irish Lions were officially welcomed to New Zealand on Sunday but their thoughts were quickly dragged back to Europe after news of the deadly terror attack in London filtered through. The Lions arrived in New Zealand on Wednesday and scraped to a 13-7 victory over a team....
channelnewsasia 8:19:00 AM CEST
