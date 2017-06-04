Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, June 4, 2017

Van hits pedestrians, stabbings reported in London

attacks. Armed police arrive at the scene of the incidents in the Borough Market area At least one person has been killed after two terrorist attacks in London last night. A van ploughed into pedestrians walking on London Bridge and there were reports of multiple stabbings in the nearby Borough Market area.

RTERadio 2:59:00 AM CEST

London eyewitness: Attacker stabbed girl and said 'this is for Allah'

telegraph 4:59:00 AM CEST

London attack: 'They were running and stabbing everyone'

bbc 3:16:00 AM CEST

Senators slam Trump's travel ban call in wake of London attack

CBSnews 7:20:00 PM CEST

Prez Trump takes a swipe at 'unalarmed' mayor

khaleejtimes 8:09:00 PM CEST

President Trump Tweets ‘We Need the Travel Ban’ as London Attack Unfolds

time 3:39:00 AM CEST

London terror incidents: Mayor Sadiq Khan condemns 'deliberate and cowardly' attack

expressindia 7:56:00 AM CEST

Increase in armed police in Scotland following London attack

TheScotsman 5:26:00 PM CEST

Jun 04, 2017 7:05AM EDT - Canadian diplomats in England were advising Canadians to avoid the area around London Bridge and the nearby Borough Market until the areas were deemed safe | published: Jun 03, 2017 8:49PM EDT

theglobeandmail 1:14:00 PM CEST

Londoners fight back during terror attack

news-yahoo 11:22:00 PM CEST

London attack: 9 killed, 20 injured; Thais warned

BangkokPost 7:40:00 AM CEST

BBC reporter sees van 'hit pedestrians' on London Bridge

bbc 1:22:00 AM CEST

The Latest: India's prime minister condemns London attacks

theglobeandmail 8:21:00 AM CEST

At least seven dead in London terror attack; police kill suspects

theglobeandmail 12:29:00 PM CEST

Israel condemns deadly London attack, expresses solidarity with UK

jpost 9:41:00 AM CEST

NHS England says 21 people in critical condition after London attack

xinhuanet_en 6:53:00 PM CEST

London hit by series of "coordinated attacks" - police

euronews-en 4:59:00 AM CEST

London terror attacks: Three men shot dead after killing six

TheScotsman 8:51:00 AM CEST

London attackers kill seven, May says “enough is enough”(Updated)

cyprus-mail 9:02:00 PM CEST

Police boats search River Thames amid fears victims may have been thrown off London Bridge

themirror 1:14:00 AM CEST

Twelve arrested after deadly London terror attack

itv 3:42:00 PM CEST

Is Trump striking the right tone in response to London terror attack?

CBSnews 8:20:00 PM CEST

London terror attack: Seven confirmed killed

Hindu 10:53:00 AM CEST

Australian tourist told to 'run' from London Bridge

dailymail 3:02:00 AM CEST

Terror rampage strikes London

washtimes 4:25:00 PM CEST

Officer faced London attackers armed only with his baton: Police

ABCnews 8:36:00 PM CEST

London attack: police shoot dead three terror suspects after rampage kills six

guardian 8:37:00 AM CEST

London attack: Fatalities after vehicle and stabbing incidents

bbc 2:39:00 AM CEST

A summer’s night out in London turns to horror

tribune 9:14:00 AM CEST

London terror attack: Six dead in van, knife attack

Hindu 5:19:00 AM CEST

Live updates: London terror attack

Hindu 6:29:00 PM CEST

At least 20 London attack patients in hospital

expatica 6:00:00 AM CEST

London Ambulance says 48 people taken to hospital after London Bridge attack

jpost 7:38:00 AM CEST

Updated: London Bridge and Borough Market incidents treated as terror attacks Police in London have confirmed that they are treating two incidents in London Bridge and Borough Market as acts of terrorism.

belfasttelegraph 2:41:00 AM CEST

Newspaper front pages after the London Bridge attacks – in pictures

guardian 3:36:00 PM CEST

London Bridge Terror Attack: At Least Six Killed, 48 Wounded in Car-ramming, Stabbing Attacks

haaretz 8:41:00 AM CEST

6 killed, 48 hospitalized after London terror attacks; 3 suspects shot dead

japantoday 9:21:00 AM CEST

Militants plough van into London Bridge crowd, stab revellers, killing six (Update 1)

cyprus-mail 9:05:00 AM CEST

UK armed police respond to multiple incidents in central London

timesofoman 11:06:00 AM CEST

British police say more than one fatality at London Bridge

jpost 1:25:00 AM CEST

The Latest: Police declare hit-and-run, stabbing terrorism

ABCnews 2:15:00 AM CEST

London Bridge incident: Van veers onto footpath, 'people stabbed'

radioaustralia 12:24:00 AM CEST

UK police rush to London Bridge after reports of van hitting pedestrians, casualties feared

HindustanTimes 12:56:00 AM CEST

Britain hit again: Multiple casualties feared, May says ‘potential act of terro...

HindustanTimes 2:29:00 AM CEST

London Bridge attack: What we know so far

TheScotsman 3:09:00 AM CEST

Six people died in terrorist acts in London - police

itartass_en 6:05:00 AM CEST

Death toll rises to 6 in London attacks, 3 suspects shot dead

AsiaOne 5:52:00 AM CEST

London Bridge closed after 'serious police incident' – reports

guardian 12:12:00 AM CEST

U.K. election campaign pauses again after London attack

theglobeandmail 11:45:00 PM CEST

UK Conservatives suspend election campaign after London attack

newvision 9:49:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (8)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Theresa May (22)

Sadiq Khan (11)

Donald Trump (8)

Jeremy Corbyn (6)

Cressida Dick (4)

Emmanuel Macron (3)

Nicola Sturgeon (2)

Gilad Erdan (1)

Margaret Thatcher (1)

Malcolm Turnbull (1)

Narendra Modi (1)

Enda Kenny (1)

Susan Collins (1)

Angela Merkel (1)

Kathleen Wynne (1)

Vladimir Putin (1)

Adam Entous (1)

Tom Symonds (1)

Tim Farron (1)

Ariana Grande (12)

Mark Rowley (7)

Holly Jones (6)

Peter Rhodes (4)

Donald J. Trump (3)

Mark Roberts (3)

Gabriele Sciotto (3)

Yoann Belmere (3)

River Thames (3)

Love Manchester (2)

Armed Police (2)

Borough Market (2)

Eyewitness Will Orton (2)

Vidya Ram (2)

Opposition Labour (2)

Gerard Vowls (2)

Paul Crowther (1)

Strategic Affairs (1)

Royal Thai Embassy (1)

Garry Shewan (1)

Sean Spicer (1)

Met Police (1)

Emily Thornberry (1)

London Transport (1)

Video London (1)

Bethany Atkin (1)

Ramesh Ponnuru (1)

Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (1)

Nile Gardiner (1)

Lower Thames Street (1)

Scooter Braun (1)

Independence Party (1)

Liam Connell (1)

Justin Trudeau (1)

Steven Fielding (1)

Manchester Police (1)

Lara Al-Ostta (1)

Witness Erick Siguenza (1)

Carol Lee (1)

Mark Lobel (1)

Gerard Kavanar (1)

Andrew Scheer (1)

River Thames Panicked (1)

Will Orton (1)

New Zealand (1)

Eilidh MacLeod (1)

London Metropolitan (1)

Paul Nuttall (1)

Thomas Daly (1)

Steve Johnson (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

London Bridge (129)

Metropolitan Police (17)

Scotland Yard (8)

Downing Street (8)

London Ambulance Service (7)

Transport Police (7)

Police Scotland (7)

White House (6)

Islamic State (5)

Champions-League (4)

Facebook (4)

Conservative Party (4)

Labour Party (3)

Sky News (3)

National Health Service (3)

Supreme Court (2)

Press Association (2)

High Commission (2)

Getty Images (1)

National Party (1)

Real Madrid (1)

The Thomson Corporation (1)

Old Trafford (1)

The Sun (1)

The Hindu (1)

MI5 (1)

European Union (1)

State Department (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

TerroristAttack

Conflict

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.