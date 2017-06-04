|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, June 4, 2017
Van hits pedestrians, stabbings reported in London
attacks. Armed police arrive at the scene of the incidents in the Borough Market area At least one person has been killed after two terrorist attacks in London last night. A van ploughed into pedestrians walking on London Bridge and there were reports of multiple stabbings in the nearby Borough Market area.
RTERadio 2:59:00 AM CEST
London eyewitness: Attacker stabbed girl and said 'this is for Allah'
telegraph 4:59:00 AM CEST
London attack: 'They were running and stabbing everyone'
bbc 3:16:00 AM CEST
Senators slam Trump's travel ban call in wake of London attack
CBSnews 7:20:00 PM CEST
Prez Trump takes a swipe at 'unalarmed' mayor
khaleejtimes 8:09:00 PM CEST
President Trump Tweets ‘We Need the Travel Ban’ as London Attack Unfolds
time 3:39:00 AM CEST
London terror incidents: Mayor Sadiq Khan condemns 'deliberate and cowardly' attack
expressindia 7:56:00 AM CEST
Increase in armed police in Scotland following London attack
TheScotsman 5:26:00 PM CEST
Jun 04, 2017 7:05AM EDT - Canadian diplomats in England were advising Canadians to avoid the area around London Bridge and the nearby Borough Market until the areas were deemed safe | published: Jun 03, 2017 8:49PM EDT
theglobeandmail 1:14:00 PM CEST
Londoners fight back during terror attack
news-yahoo 11:22:00 PM CEST
London attack: 9 killed, 20 injured; Thais warned
BangkokPost 7:40:00 AM CEST
BBC reporter sees van 'hit pedestrians' on London Bridge
bbc 1:22:00 AM CEST
The Latest: India's prime minister condemns London attacks
theglobeandmail 8:21:00 AM CEST
At least seven dead in London terror attack; police kill suspects
theglobeandmail 12:29:00 PM CEST
Israel condemns deadly London attack, expresses solidarity with UK
jpost 9:41:00 AM CEST
NHS England says 21 people in critical condition after London attack
xinhuanet_en 6:53:00 PM CEST
London hit by series of "coordinated attacks" - police
euronews-en 4:59:00 AM CEST
London terror attacks: Three men shot dead after killing six
TheScotsman 8:51:00 AM CEST
London attackers kill seven, May says “enough is enough”(Updated)
cyprus-mail 9:02:00 PM CEST
Police boats search River Thames amid fears victims may have been thrown off London Bridge
themirror 1:14:00 AM CEST
Twelve arrested after deadly London terror attack
itv 3:42:00 PM CEST
Is Trump striking the right tone in response to London terror attack?
CBSnews 8:20:00 PM CEST
London terror attack: Seven confirmed killed
Hindu 10:53:00 AM CEST
Australian tourist told to 'run' from London Bridge
dailymail 3:02:00 AM CEST
Terror rampage strikes London
washtimes 4:25:00 PM CEST
Officer faced London attackers armed only with his baton: Police
ABCnews 8:36:00 PM CEST
London attack: police shoot dead three terror suspects after rampage kills six
guardian 8:37:00 AM CEST
London attack: Fatalities after vehicle and stabbing incidents
bbc 2:39:00 AM CEST
A summer’s night out in London turns to horror
tribune 9:14:00 AM CEST
London terror attack: Six dead in van, knife attack
Hindu 5:19:00 AM CEST
Live updates: London terror attack
Hindu 6:29:00 PM CEST
At least 20 London attack patients in hospital
expatica 6:00:00 AM CEST
London Ambulance says 48 people taken to hospital after London Bridge attack
jpost 7:38:00 AM CEST
Updated: London Bridge and Borough Market incidents treated as terror attacks Police in London have confirmed that they are treating two incidents in London Bridge and Borough Market as acts of terrorism.
belfasttelegraph 2:41:00 AM CEST
Newspaper front pages after the London Bridge attacks – in pictures
guardian 3:36:00 PM CEST
London Bridge Terror Attack: At Least Six Killed, 48 Wounded in Car-ramming, Stabbing Attacks
haaretz 8:41:00 AM CEST
6 killed, 48 hospitalized after London terror attacks; 3 suspects shot dead
japantoday 9:21:00 AM CEST
Militants plough van into London Bridge crowd, stab revellers, killing six (Update 1)
cyprus-mail 9:05:00 AM CEST
UK armed police respond to multiple incidents in central London
timesofoman 11:06:00 AM CEST
British police say more than one fatality at London Bridge
jpost 1:25:00 AM CEST
The Latest: Police declare hit-and-run, stabbing terrorism
ABCnews 2:15:00 AM CEST
London Bridge incident: Van veers onto footpath, 'people stabbed'
radioaustralia 12:24:00 AM CEST
UK police rush to London Bridge after reports of van hitting pedestrians, casualties feared
HindustanTimes 12:56:00 AM CEST
Britain hit again: Multiple casualties feared, May says ‘potential act of terro...
HindustanTimes 2:29:00 AM CEST
London Bridge attack: What we know so far
TheScotsman 3:09:00 AM CEST
Six people died in terrorist acts in London - police
itartass_en 6:05:00 AM CEST
Death toll rises to 6 in London attacks, 3 suspects shot dead
AsiaOne 5:52:00 AM CEST
London Bridge closed after 'serious police incident' – reports
guardian 12:12:00 AM CEST
U.K. election campaign pauses again after London attack
theglobeandmail 11:45:00 PM CEST
UK Conservatives suspend election campaign after London attack
newvision 9:49:00 AM CEST
