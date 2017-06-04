|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, June 4, 2017
|
|
Trump to announce plan to privatize air traffic control system
|
President Trump is expected to announce Monday that he will move to privatize the nation's air traffic control system as part of an infrastructure reform push this week. A White House official confirmed to ABC News that, as first reported by the Washington Post, the administration will hold multiple....
ABCnews 11:47:00 PM CEST
|
|
|