Saturday, June 3, 2017

Kabul Blast at Funeral for Protest Victim Leaves at Least 10 Dead

At least 10 people were killed Saturday in Kabul when three explosions hit the funeral of a senator’s son who was killed during protests Friday in Afghanistan's capital city. Several government officials and members of parliament, including Afghan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, were in attendance at the funeral for the son of Sen.

Bombers kill at least 6 attending Kabul funeral

Afghan authorities lock down Kabul after protest clashes

President Ghani Praises People’s Response To Kabul Terror Attack

Several killed, injured as 3 blasts hit funeral in Kabul

At least 10 killed in Kabul funeral blast

Deadly explosions rock funeral in tense Kabul

