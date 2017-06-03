|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, June 3, 2017
Kabul Blast at Funeral for Protest Victim Leaves at Least 10 Dead
At least 10 people were killed Saturday in Kabul when three explosions hit the funeral of a senator’s son who was killed during protests Friday in Afghanistan's capital city. Several government officials and members of parliament, including Afghan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, were in attendance at the funeral for the son of Sen.
voanews 3:24:00 PM CEST
