Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, June 3, 2017

Cricket should win after Pakistan-India match: Shoaib Akhtar

The world’s fastest-ever bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes the Pakistan-India match in the Champions Trophy represents victory for cricket, and urged the players to show each other respect. “My relation with India is that of respect,” he said while talking to an Indian channel. “The love I receive from the Indian fans is immense.

tribune 11:45:00 AM CEST

Ind v/s Pak Champions Trophy match: High tension day for us, say Delhi cops

timesofindia 9:46:00 PM CEST

Afghan man detained at Delhi international airport

expressindia 2:43:00 AM CEST

No casualties in Pak ceasefire violations: Army

economictimes 8:54:00 PM CEST

Pakistan, Afghanistan need to work together against terrorism: Aizaz Chaudhry

tribune 8:41:00 AM CEST

India-Pakistan ‘potboiler’ match: I can be the best cheerleader: Alia Bhatt

HindustanTimes 3:34:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Afghanistan (13)

Flag
Pakistan (8)

Flag
India (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Kabul(AF)

Kandahar(AF)

Shahpur(PK)

Poonch(IN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Virat Kohli (2)

Indira Gandhi (1)

Ashraf Ghani (1)

Old Delhi (1)

Alia Bhatt (1)

Varun Dhawan (1)

Radio Pakistan (1)

Central District (1)

New Delhi (1)

Shahid Kapoor (1)

Krishna Ghati (1)

Qamar Javed Bajwa (1)

International Airport (1)

Dependra Pathak (1)

Ahmed Chaudhry (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Delhi Police (3)

World Cup (1)

Delhi University (1)

Mumbai Indians (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.