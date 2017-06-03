|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, June 3, 2017
|
|
Cricket should win after Pakistan-India match: Shoaib Akhtar
|
The world’s fastest-ever bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes the Pakistan-India match in the Champions Trophy represents victory for cricket, and urged the players to show each other respect. “My relation with India is that of respect,” he said while talking to an Indian channel. “The love I receive from the Indian fans is immense.
tribune 11:45:00 AM CEST
|
|
|