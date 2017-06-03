Main Menu

Saturday, June 3, 2017

India to levy 3% tax on gold under GST, industry relieved

MUMBAI: India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) on gold, which was lower than industry expectations of around 5 percent, will replace a number of federal and state levies.

GST on gold fixed at 3% against current tax of 2% Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says

