Saturday, June 3, 2017

German rock festival evacuated over threat

Koblenz police said the event had been suspended due to "concrete leads, which do not allow us to eliminate a possible terror threat". It added: "We are currently conducting a very intense investigation." Journalists were told of concerns about a person, who had been involved in the festival preparations, including erecting the security fences.

skynews 12:30:00 PM CEST

Germany rock festival shut by terrorist threat

taipeitimes 7:15:00 PM CEST

German rock festival to resume after terror scare: organisers 1 hour ago World

ngrguardiannews 4:44:00 PM CEST

