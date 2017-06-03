|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, June 3, 2017
German rock festival evacuated over threat
Koblenz police said the event had been suspended due to "concrete leads, which do not allow us to eliminate a possible terror threat". It added: "We are currently conducting a very intense investigation." Journalists were told of concerns about a person, who had been involved in the festival preparations, including erecting the security fences.
