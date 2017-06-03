|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, June 3, 2017
Kurdish YPG says 'major operation' on Syria's Raqqa to start in days
BEIRUT A U.S.-backed operation by Syrian forces to capture Islamic State's Syrian "capital" of Raqqa will start in the next "few days", the spokesman for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said on Saturday. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias backed by the U.S.
reuters 3:40:00 PM CEST
