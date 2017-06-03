Main Menu

Saturday, June 3, 2017

Kurdish YPG says 'major operation' on Syria's Raqqa to start in days

BEIRUT A U.S.-backed operation by Syrian forces to capture Islamic State's Syrian "capital" of Raqqa will start in the next "few days", the spokesman for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said on Saturday. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias backed by the U.S.

reuters 3:40:00 PM CEST

Syria has neither chemical weapons nor facilities to make them - al-Assad

itartass_en 10:23:00 PM CEST

U.S.-led airstrike kills 43 civilians in Syria's Raqqa: state TV

xinhuanet_en 10:54:00 AM CEST

Big battle in Syria's Raqqa around corner as U.S.-backed Kurdish forces close in: watchdog

xinhuanet_en 4:14:00 PM CEST

United States (17)

Washington(US)

Bashar Assad (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Helen Popper (1)

Tom Perry (1)

Democratic Forces (2)

Once Raqqa (1)

United States (1)

Ryan Dillon (1)

Homs Governorate (1)

River Euphrates (1)

Deir al-Zor (1)

Defense Ministry (1)

Jihan Sheikh Ahmed (1)

Nouri Mahmoud (1)

Islamic State (7)

Kurdistan Workers Party (2)

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (1)

SANA (1)

TerroristAttack

