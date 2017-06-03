Main Menu

Saturday, June 3, 2017

Proteas aim to maintain winning spree against Sri Lanka today

LONDON: South Africa begin their Champions Trophy challenge at the Oval on Saturday by taking on a Sri Lanka side against whom they have already enjoyed overwhelming one-day international success this year. The Proteas whitewashed Sri Lanka 5-0 in a bilateral series in South Africa in January.

ICC Champions Trophy: Hashim Amla ton powers South Africa to 299/6 vs Sri Lanka

