Saturday, June 3, 2017
Proteas aim to maintain winning spree against Sri Lanka today
LONDON: South Africa begin their Champions Trophy challenge at the Oval on Saturday by taking on a Sri Lanka side against whom they have already enjoyed overwhelming one-day international success this year. The Proteas whitewashed Sri Lanka 5-0 in a bilateral series in South Africa in January.
dailytimesPK 2:55:00 AM CEST
