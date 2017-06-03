Main Menu

Saturday, June 3, 2017

Toyota test drives flying CAR

Engineers in Japan demonstrated a flying car on Saturday, which they hope will be able to light up the Olympic flame for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games. 'Cartivator', a start-up group of about 30 engineers including some young Toyota employees, started to develop a flying car 'SkyDrive' in 2014 with the help of crowdfunding.

