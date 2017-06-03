|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, June 3, 2017
Australia must do more to protect reef, UNESCO says
SYDNEY: The United Nations cultural heritage body UNESCO urged Australia on Saturday to accelerate efforts to save the Great Barrier Reef, saying long term targets to improve its health were unlikely to be met. Progress towards achieving water quality targets has been slow, and Australia was at risk....
channelnewsasia 7:07:00 AM CEST
