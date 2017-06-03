|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, June 3, 2017
The Latest: France says no trace of Russian hacking Macron
The Latest on President Vladimir Putin's comments Thursday (all times local): 5:30 p.m. The head of the French government's cyber security agency, which investigated leaks from President Emmanuel Macron's election campaign, says they found no trace of a notorious Russian hacking group behind the attack.
