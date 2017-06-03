Main Menu

Saturday, June 3, 2017

Gay rights parade held in Poland ruled by conservative gov't

Gay rights supporters take part in the 17th "Equality Parade," in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday June 3, 2017. Thousands of people are marching and dancing down the streets of central Warsaw to show their support for gay rights, calling for stronger defiance of discrimination and greater acceptance for same-sex unions and marriages.

ABCnews 10:35:00 PM CEST

Thousands march through Warsaw in gay rights parade

timesofmalta 7:33:00 PM CEST

