|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, June 3, 2017
|
|
Gay rights parade held in Poland ruled by conservative gov't
|
Gay rights supporters take part in the 17th "Equality Parade," in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday June 3, 2017. Thousands of people are marching and dancing down the streets of central Warsaw to show their support for gay rights, calling for stronger defiance of discrimination and greater acceptance for same-sex unions and marriages.
ABCnews 10:35:00 PM CEST
|
|
|