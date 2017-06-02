Main Menu

Friday, June 2, 2017

Trump expected to keep US embassy in Tel Aviv

The US Embassy building in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, on January 20, 2017. Jack Guez / AFP/Getty Images file. President Donald Trump on Thursday is expected to renew a six-month waiver that will keep the U.S. embassy in Israel in Tel Aviv instead of moving it to Jerusalem, two U.S. officials confirmed to NBC News.

yalibnan 2:30:00 PM CEST

2 Gaza men killed while 'fighting with ISIS' in Sinai Peninsula June 2, 2017

maannews-en 3:30:00 PM CEST

Abbas Admits Meeting Trump Was 'Uncomfortable'

newsweek 5:14:00 AM CEST

Bill honoring reunification of Jerusalem makes its way through US Senate

jpost 11:19:00 PM CEST

Israel-Palestine: the real reason there’s still no peace - podcast

guardian 1:25:00 PM CEST

