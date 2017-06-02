|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, June 2, 2017
Trump expected to keep US embassy in Tel Aviv
The US Embassy building in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, on January 20, 2017. Jack Guez / AFP/Getty Images file. President Donald Trump on Thursday is expected to renew a six-month waiver that will keep the U.S. embassy in Israel in Tel Aviv instead of moving it to Jerusalem, two U.S. officials confirmed to NBC News.
