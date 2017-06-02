|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, June 2, 2017
Hundreds of migrants evacuated from Athens old airport
by Maria Spiliopoulou. ATHENS, June 2 (Xinhua) -- A Greek police operation was underway on Friday to peacefully evacuate about 500 refugees and migrants from the Athens old airport of Hellenikon, Greek national news agency AMNA reported. Over the past two weeks officials of Greece's Migration Policy....
