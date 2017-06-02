Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
Friday, June 2, 2017
Witnesses report gunshots, explosions at Philippine mall
news-yahoo 2:17:00 AM CEST
Escaping death: Resorts World Manila guest recalls hide and seek with gunman
abs-cbnnews 9:01:00 AM CEST
The Day in Photos, 02 June 2017
abs-cbnnews 8:43:00 PM CEST
In Pictures: Dozens killed in shooting incident at Resorts World Manila
straitstimesSG 6:38:00 AM CEST
At least 2 killed in Manila casino attack, gunman committed suicide, terrorism ruled out: Police
straitstimesSG 4:38:00 AM CEST
After Manila casino attack, owner of nearby resort vows to increase security
business-times 8:42:00 AM CEST
Philippines attack: dozens feared dead after Manila gunman sets fire to resort
guardian 6:40:00 AM CEST
Gunman who fired shots inside Manila casino commits suicide - Philippine police
abs-cbnnews 2:45:00 AM CEST
Isis claims responsibility for deadly World Manila attack
iol 4:36:00 PM CEST
Did Daesh target Manila? Cops say there's no...
khaleejtimes 9:54:00 PM CEST
Countries
Philippines (12)
China (3)
Places
Marawi(PH)
Bayan(CN)
Related People
Juan de Dios (1)
Dela Rosa (8)
Hazel Yongco (3)
Hong Kong (2)
Oscar Albayalde (2)
Rodrigo Duterte (2)
Ernesto Abella (2)
Restituto Padilla (1)
Romeo Ranoco (1)
Fernando G. Sepe (1)
Mark Demayo (1)
Bullit Marquez (1)
Jonathan Cellona (1)
Quezon City (1)
International Hotel Group Inc (1)
George Calvelo (1)
Ronald Dela Rosa (1)
Fernando Atienza (1)
Manny Palmero (1)
Site Intelligence (1)
Ian Christopher (1)
Stephen Reilly (1)
Tomas Apolinario (1)
Julio Silva (1)
Most Manila (1)
Ian Manalo (1)
Guillermo Eleazar (1)
Las Vegas (1)
Abu al-Khayr (1)
Quezon City Police District (1)
Remington Hotel (1)
Resorts World Manila (1)
Jeri Ann Santiago (1)
Other Names
Islamic State (3)
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (1)
Red Cross (1)
Agence France-Presse (1)
Facebook (1)
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.