Friday, June 2, 2017

Manchester attack: Police evacuate area after finding car that 'may be significant'

itv 12:43:00 PM CEST

Manchester bombing: UK police investigate suspicious car as evacuations ordered

smh 1:37:00 PM CEST

United Kingdom (3)

Manchester(GB)

Russ Jackson (1)

